Newcomb retired all 14 batters he faced, striking out six of them, in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Philly was trotting out a typical spring road lineup that only featured four players likely to be among its Opening Day starters, but this was still a very exciting performance by Newcomb. The 24-year-old now has a 12:2 K:BB through 10.2 spring frames, and if the improved control he's shown in that limited sample carries forward into the regular season, he could pay big fantasy dividends as a late-round sleeper.