Newcomb (4-8) held Philadelphia to two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts through 5.1 innings to earn the win Friday over the Phillies.

Newcomb hasn't completed the sixth inning in his past six starts, but he is now 3-1 in those starts with a solid 3.86 ERA. He won't continue to pitch that well if he continues to walk five batters per nine innings, but if he can rein in his control, Newcomb has a chance to stick in Atlanta's rotation.

