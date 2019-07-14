Braves' Sean Newcomb: Picks up third win
Newcomb (3-1) issued two walks and struck out two in a scoreless inning, earning the win in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Padres.
Newcomb's scoreless ninth inning put him in line for the victory when the Braves put three runs on the board in the tenth. The reliever has 36 strikeouts in 41 innings to go with a 2.41 ERA and 1.34 WHIP this year. Closer Luke Jackson has allowed one run in each of his two appearances to start the second half of the season -- Newcomb may receive a chance to close out a game if Jackson's struggles persist. Newcomb has one save and nine holds in his 26 appearances this season.
