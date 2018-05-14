Braves' Sean Newcomb: Pitches six shutout innings
Newcomb (4-1) allowed one hit and walked four while striking out six across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Marlins.
Newcomb once again battled his control, but it did not come back to haunt him Sunday as he managed to strand four baserunners. He has been successful despite allowing 4.2 BB/9 thanks to his ability to limit the long ball, as he is allowing just .6 HR/9. While metrics such as FIP and xFIP suggest Newcomb is pitching a bit over his head, they also don't suggest that there will be major regression in his performance in the future.
