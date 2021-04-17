Newcomb was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Saturday.

Although Atlanta hasn't given a reason for Newcomb's placement on the injured list, he's apparently away from the team after a potential exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. As long as Newcomb doesn't test positive, he'll be able to return once he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Right-hander Bryse Wilson was recalled in a corresponding move to take Newcomb's place in the bullpen.