Braves' Sean Newcomb: Posts quality start at Coors
Newcomb (1-7) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks over six innings in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. He struck out eight and did not factor into the decision.
Tasked with a difficult matchup at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Newcomb did well Tuesday to limit the Rockies to just three runs over six innings while giving his team the opportunity to pull out the victory. The young lefty allowed solo shots to Nolan Arenado, Mark Reynolds and Trevor Story but was able to piece together his second consecutive quality start. Newcomb has been a serviceable back-end starter for the Braves this season, but he's really only a viable fantasy option against weaker National League opponents. He's scheduled to take on the Reds on Sunday.
