Newcomb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The left-hander continues to give the Braves consistent innings -- he's reeled off three straight quality starts, and 11 in 16 outings on the season. Newcomb will carry a 2.71 ERA into his next start Tuesday on the road against the Yankees.