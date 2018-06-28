Braves' Sean Newcomb: Quality start in Wednesday's no-decision
Newcomb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.
The left-hander continues to give the Braves consistent innings -- he's reeled off three straight quality starts, and 11 in 16 outings on the season. Newcomb will carry a 2.71 ERA into his next start Tuesday on the road against the Yankees.
