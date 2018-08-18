Braves' Sean Newcomb: Rattled by Rockies
Newcomb (10-6) took the loss Friday as the Braves fell 11-5 to the Rockies, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five.
After reeling off three straight quality starts coming out of the All-Star break, the southpaw has hit a rough patch, coughing up 12 runs in 9.1 innings over his last two outings. The skid has added more than half a run to Newcomb's ERA, leaving him with a 3.73 mark as he looks to turn things around Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Delivers quality start•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Slated for Game 2 Tuesday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Will be rested until Tuesday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Narrowly misses no-hitter versus Dodgers•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Start pushed to Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...