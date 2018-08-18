Newcomb (10-6) took the loss Friday as the Braves fell 11-5 to the Rockies, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five.

After reeling off three straight quality starts coming out of the All-Star break, the southpaw has hit a rough patch, coughing up 12 runs in 9.1 innings over his last two outings. The skid has added more than half a run to Newcomb's ERA, leaving him with a 3.73 mark as he looks to turn things around Wednesday in Pittsburgh.