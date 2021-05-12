Newcomb was recalled to the Braves' big-league roster Wednesday.
The move comes one week after Newcomb was optioned to make room for Max Fried's return. Now, the lefty replaces Grant Dayton (thigh) on the active roster. Newcomb's two most recent big-league outings were brutal, as he allowed multiple earned runs in both without recording three outs in either. He had been pitching well before, however, with four straight scoreless appearances covering 4.2 innings. He will likely receive some mid-innings opportunities while active.