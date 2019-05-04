Newcomb was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Newcomb was optioned to Gwinnett in mid-April after recording a 5:8 K:BB in his first three starts. The Braves haven't announced what his role will be this time around, but there doesn't appear to be a spot open in the rotation at the moment, so he may be ticketed for a relief role. Touki Toussaint was optioned in a corresponding move.

