Newcomb has made three Grapefruit League appearances since rejoining Atlanta earlier this month after clearing COVID-19 protocols, covering three innings and giving up no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Newcomb hasn't recorded more than four outs in any of his appearances, suggesting Atlanta is viewing him as a reliever after he made four unsuccessful starts for the big club in 2020. Since Newcomb still has a minor-league option remaining, he may have a tough time winning a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen even though he's come on strong of late.