Braves' Sean Newcomb: Roughed up in loss
Newcomb (11-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven against the Rays.
Newcomb was hit hard, allowing a pair of home runs and a double en route to giving up at least eight hits for the third time this year -- all of which have come in the last four outings. The southpaw has been struggling mightily of late, as he's been rocked for an 8.48 ERA over his last four starts to push his mark on the season up over a half run to 3.85. He'll draw a difficult matchup in his next attempt to bounce back, taking on the Red Sox at home Monday.
