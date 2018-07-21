Braves' Sean Newcomb: Scheduled to start Monday
Newcomb will start Monday against the Marlins after his start Saturday against the Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather.
Mike Foltynewicz will keep his scheduled Sunday start, with Newcomb slotting in behind him in Miami. It's a positive development for Newcomb's fantasy owners, as he'll end up facing one of the weakest offenses in the league. Further changes are still possible, however, as weather could threaten Sunday's game as well.
