Newcomb will start Wednesday against the Mets, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Newcomb's previous start Saturday was skipped, but he won't end up being removed from the rotation entirely. The Braves may be going with a six-man rotation to close out the season, as Touki Toussaint remains in the rotation to start Tuesday. The timing of Newcomb's start means he'll likely appear just once more this season.

