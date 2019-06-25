Newcomb (concussion) is expected to come off the 7-day IL prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw struck out five batters in two scoreless innings during a rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, and apparently won't need any further tuneup before rejoining the Atlanta bullpen. Newcomb has a 2.12 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 34 innings this season.