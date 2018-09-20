Newcomb will have his next start skipped, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Newcomb was originally scheduled to start Saturday against the Phillies, but with an off day Thursday, the Braves opted to skip the southpaw's turn in the rotation and give the ball to Mike Foltynewicz on regular rest. Anibal Sanchez is set to start Sunday's series finale, while it's unclear when -- or if -- Newcomb will get the ball again. The 25-year-old has scuffled to a 7.79 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over his last four starts, so the Braves may opt to finish out the season with Touki Toussaint as their fifth starter.

