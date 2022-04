Newcomb gave up one run on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out one.

Entering the game in the fourth inning in relief of Huascar Ynoa, Newcomb wasn't much more effective than Atlanta's starter. The 28-year-old southpaw has a 7.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB through his first five innings this season, and Newcomb doesn't seem likely to move out of a low-leverage role any time soon.