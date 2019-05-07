Newcomb gave up a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings of relief during Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

Control issues cost him his spot in the rotation, but Newcomb seems to have solved the problem, issuing zero free passes in his final 13 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett before being called back up Saturday and continuing to display strong form. He could get a chance to start again later in the year if another pitcher gets hurt, but for now expect the 25-year-old lefty to bolster Atlanta's bullpen.