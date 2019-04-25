Braves' Sean Newcomb: Sharp in Triple-A start
Newcomb worked seven innings and gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven Wednesday in his start for Triple-A Gwinnett. He threw 61 of his 88 pitches for strikes.
There had been some murmurs earlier in the week that Newcomb might be in consideration for a spot start Thursday in Cincinnati, but Julio Teheran was ultimately awarded the nod for that game with Atlanta opting to keep all of their rotation members on normal rest. Newcomb instead stayed on turn for his second start with Gwinnett and turned in an encouraging outing. The zero free passes in particular were a welcome sight after Newcomb walked eight in 12.1 innings with the big club prior to being demoted. The lefty may need to display quality control for a few outings in a row before he earns another look in Atlanta.
-
