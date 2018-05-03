Braves' Sean Newcomb: Shuts down Mets on Wednesday
Newcomb (2-1) picked up the win over the Mets on Wednesday, scattering two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight.
What looked to be a thrilling pitcher's duel between Newcomb and Jacob deGrom fell apart when deGrom left after four innings with a hyperextended elbow, but the Braves left-hander more than held up his end, throwing 70 of 97 pitches for strikes while generating 16 swinging strikes. Newcomb will take a 3.38 ERA into his next start Tuesday on the road against the Rays.
