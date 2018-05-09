Newcomb (3-1) tossed six scoreless innings while earning the win over the Rays on Tuesday, allowing two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Newcomb pounded the strike zone at a 63 percent clip and induced seven groundball outs while extending his scoreless innings streak to 14. He got just one run of support, but this excellent outing was enough to lift him to his second straight win. Newcomb has rounded into form despite the occasional bumpy outing and now owns a 2.88 ERA to go along with a 1.20 ERA for the season. He'll look to continue his recent dominance Sunday against the Marlins.