Newcomb will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Newcomb received some additional rest between starts following the promotion of Kolby Allard and the acquisition of Kevin Gausman from the Orioles before the trade deadline, resulting in no starts during the week. He will return to the bump Tuesday, looking to build off of a successful pair of starts against the Dodgers and Marlins in his last two turns.