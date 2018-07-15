Braves' Sean Newcomb: Slide continues in final effort of half
Newcomb (8-5) took the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks, lasting 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks and striking out two.
On the bright side, it was Newcomb's longest outing of his three July appearances, but in that window, he's compiled a 9.75 ERA with seven strikeouts and 12 walks. He's starting to endure comeuppance from his season-long 4.5 BB/9, and the 3.51 first-half ERA hides the rough decline he's experienced from his overachieving early success. Though strikeouts will keep him valuable in many mixed leagues, shareholders might have to deal with harmful ratios.
