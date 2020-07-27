Newcomb pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one in a no-decision versus the Mets on Sunday.
If he didn't have workload limitations, Newcomb could have had an easy win as the Braves shellacked the Mets 14-1 in the contest. The 27-year-old southpaw will instead settle for a decent debut to his 2020 campaign. He'll likely be limited again when he gets a rematch with the Mets on Friday.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Starting in third game•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Appears set for rotation•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Likely starting with innings limit•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Gets work in against live hitters•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Strong spring continues•