Braves' Sean Newcomb: Solid start Tuesday
Newcomb gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over three innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
A Teoscar Hernandez solo shot in the third inning was the only blemish on Newcomb's performance. The left-hander now has a 6:2 K:BB through six innings this spring, a figure that would represent a marked improvement on his 1.89 K/BB last season as a rookie if he's able to carry it forward into the regular season. Newcomb seems locked into the fifth starter role for the Braves, but his fantasy value will hinge on sharpening his control.
