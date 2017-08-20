Play

Newcomb (2-7) worked around five hits and five walks through five scoreless innings during Sunday's win over Cincinnati. He recorded two strikeouts.

Newcomb is beginning to settle into a nice groove, as he's now held his opponent to three runs or fewer in each of his past six outings. Considering his pedigree and strikeout upside (9.2 K/9), the 24-year-old lefty's fantasy value is trending up, especially in keeper/dynasty settings. Newcomb projects to make his next start against the Rockies at SunTrust Park.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast