Braves' Sean Newcomb: Spins five scoreless for second win
Newcomb (2-7) worked around five hits and five walks through five scoreless innings during Sunday's win over Cincinnati. He recorded two strikeouts.
Newcomb is beginning to settle into a nice groove, as he's now held his opponent to three runs or fewer in each of his past six outings. Considering his pedigree and strikeout upside (9.2 K/9), the 24-year-old lefty's fantasy value is trending up, especially in keeper/dynasty settings. Newcomb projects to make his next start against the Rockies at SunTrust Park.
