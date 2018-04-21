Braves' Sean Newcomb: Spins quality start Friday
Newcomb (1-1) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.
It's the left-hander's second quality start in four outings. Newcomb continues to fight his command at times, but he threw 61 of 105 pitches for strikes in this one, and his 11.2 K/9 on the year highlights his upside should everything begin to click for the 24-year-old. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Goes six scoreless innings in win•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Yields five runs in loss to Nats•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Will take mound Monday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Battles through control woes Saturday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Earns rotation spot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...