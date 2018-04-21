Newcomb (1-1) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.

It's the left-hander's second quality start in four outings. Newcomb continues to fight his command at times, but he threw 61 of 105 pitches for strikes in this one, and his 11.2 K/9 on the year highlights his upside should everything begin to click for the 24-year-old. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Cincinnati.