Newcomb will start Saturday against the Marlins instead of Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Newcomb will get an extra day of rest, as he has between most starts this season. It's a plan that's certainly worked so far this year for the young lefty, as he's recorded a 2.51 ERA through eight starts. Matt Wisler was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett and will take the mound Friday.