Newcomb's next start has been pushed to Saturday in Boston, 680 The Fan reports.

He would have lined up to start Friday, but the Braves are taking advantage of an off day Thursday to move Julio Teheran up for Friday's start, giving their young ace six days off between starts. Newcomb is still walking batters at a high clip (11.2 percent), but he has a 0.36 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 24 strikeouts over his last four starts (25 innings). The extra day off should only help him in this interleague road matchup. He logged 157.2 innings across Triple-A and the majors last year, so the Braves are doing everything in their power to help the electric southpaw hold up over a full big-league campaign.