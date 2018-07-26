Braves' Sean Newcomb: Start pushed to Sunday
Necomb's next start has been pushed back to Sunday against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
He was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday, but Max Fried (finger) will rejoin the rotation on that date, giving Newcomb and extra day's rest. Since the start of June, Newcomb owns a 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 48.1 innings.
