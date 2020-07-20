Newcomb will start Sunday against the Mets, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Newcomb was battling for a rotation spot during camp, and he'll serve as the starter for the team's third game of the season. However, Newcomb should face an innings limit over his first couple turns through the rotation as the team attempts to use caution with their starters to begin the season. The southpaw posted a 3.16 ERA and 65:29 K:BB over 68.1 innings in 55 appearances (four starts) with the Braves last season.
