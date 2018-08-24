Newcomb (11-6) allowed two hits while walking three and striking out eight across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Marlins.

Newcomb took advantage of the weak Marlins lineup to record his first scoreless start since June 16. He also received an extra day of rest between starts, which may have aided him in bouncing back from consecutive subpar outings during which he surrendered 12 earned runs across 9.1 innings. While he got good results in Thursday's start, Newcomb did struggle with efficiency, requiring 111 pitches to retire 18 batters with only 64 of his 111 pitches going for strikes.