Newcomb allowed four runs on five hits and three walks across six innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Newcomb cruised through the first four innings of this one -- allowing just one hit and one walk -- before hitting a snag in the fifth inning. He allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base, two via consecutive four-pitch walks, before a Jose Peraza RBI groundout and a Joey Votto three-run homer tied the game up at four. The 24-year-old continues to struggle with command at times, but he still owns a respectable 4.23 ERA and 11.1 K/9 through five starts (27.2 innings). His next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Mets.