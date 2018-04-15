Newcomb (1-1) struck out seven but did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 14-10 loss to the Cubs. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings.

The left-hander seemed well on his way to his second win of the year before Chicago hung nine runs on Atlanta's bullpen in the eighth inning. Newcomb threw 65 of 109 pitches for strikes, and while efficiency remains elusive for him, his 22:8 K:BB in 15.2 innings speaks to his upside. He'll next take the mound Thursday at home against the Mets.