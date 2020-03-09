Newcomb allowed three hits and two walks over four scoreless innings while striking out four in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Facing a lineup that included plenty of experienced big-leaguers, if not the Yankees' top stars, Newcomb breezed through his four frames, letting only one baserunner even reach second base. The southpaw has posted a 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and impressive 11:2 K:BB through nine innings to put himself at the front of the pack in the race for one of Atlanta's open rotation spots.