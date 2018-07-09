Braves' Sean Newcomb: Struggles again
Newcomb (8-4) allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Brewers.
Newcomb suffered a short outing for his second consecutive start, with his struggles finding the plate again being the main culprit for his poor effort. He found the plate on only 44 of his 82 pitches and began 13 of the 20 batters he faced with a ball. He will look to bounce back in a more friendly -- albeit still tough -- matchup against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
