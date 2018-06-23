Braves' Sean Newcomb: Stymies O's in Friday's no-decision
Newcomb didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out three.
The left-hander did give up Chris Davis' first homer in six weeks, but otherwise Newcomb was sharp, throwing 68 of 108 pitches for strikes while delivering his 10th quality start of the season, and fourth in his last five trips to the mound. He'll take a 2.59 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.