Newcomb didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out three.

The left-hander did give up Chris Davis' first homer in six weeks, but otherwise Newcomb was sharp, throwing 68 of 108 pitches for strikes while delivering his 10th quality start of the season, and fourth in his last five trips to the mound. He'll take a 2.59 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Reds.