Newcomb (0-1) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
This qualifies as a step forward for Newcomb after he was rocked for six runs in 4.1 innings against the Mets last week, but it still was not a particularly impressive outing. He induced just seven swinging strikes and could not get through five on 92 pitches. Newcomb is best suited for bullpen duty, but with Mike Soroka (Achilles) out for the year and Cole Hamels (triceps) still sidelined indefinitely, the Braves don't have much of a choice but to trot Newcomb out there every fifth day.
