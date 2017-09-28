Braves' Sean Newcomb: Takes loss in final start of 2017
Newcomb (4-9) gave up three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets. He struck out seven.
With just four games left for the Braves, Newcomb's 2017 is over. This was a rocky but promising rookie campaign for the 24-year-old Newcomb, who struggled with his control (5.1 BB/9) but also showed great strikeout ability (9.7 K/9) and kept the ball in the yard (0.9 HR/9). His 4.32 ERA and 1.57 WHIP won't set hearts racing, but Newcomb bears watching heading into next spring -- if he can get his pitches over the plate more consistently, the big lefty has the stuff to be a star.
