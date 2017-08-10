Newcomb (1-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six innings.

There are certainly some positives to take away from this one for Newcomb, who showed improved control after walking 22 over his previous five starts. The rookie also continued to excel at keeping the ball in the park, lowering his HR/9 to 0.92 by not allowing a homer in this one. Still, this was only his second quality start in the past seven outings and Newcomb's ERA remains an unimpressive 4.45. Things are unlikely to get any better in his next start Tuesday at Coors Field.