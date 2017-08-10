Braves' Sean Newcomb: Takes seventh loss despite better control
Newcomb (1-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six innings.
There are certainly some positives to take away from this one for Newcomb, who showed improved control after walking 22 over his previous five starts. The rookie also continued to excel at keeping the ball in the park, lowering his HR/9 to 0.92 by not allowing a homer in this one. Still, this was only his second quality start in the past seven outings and Newcomb's ERA remains an unimpressive 4.45. Things are unlikely to get any better in his next start Tuesday at Coors Field.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Walks seven in loss to Dodgers•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Bounces back with nine-strikeout outing Sunday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Hit hard by Cubs on Tuesday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Inefficient against Nationals•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Humbled by Astros on Tuesday•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...