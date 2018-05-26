Braves' Sean Newcomb: Three-inning start in Boston
Newcomb gave up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over three innings Saturday in Boston. He did not factor in the decision.
The electric lefty just didn't have it in his first career start in Fenway Park, needing 88 pitches (48 strikes) to get through three frames. Prior to this outing, Newcomb's shortest start of the year was a 4.1-inning April 2 loss to the Nationals. He had given up just one run over 25 innings in his previous four starts, so this rough showing only upped his ERA to 2.75. His next start will likely come Thursday at home against the Nationals. The Braves have taken every opportunity to give him an extra day or two of rest in between outings when possible, but considering they have a doubleheader Monday against the Mets, that seems unlikely to happen this time around.
