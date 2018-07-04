Braves' Sean Newcomb: Throws only 2.2 innings
Newcomb (8-3) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday by allowing five runs on three hits and five walks over 2.2 innings. He recorded a pair of strikeouts.
The effort was Newcomb's worst of the season, and he was hurt by throwing first pitch strikes to only six of the 16 batters he faced, leading to a season-high five walks. The 25-year-old still has an impressive 3.10 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 92 strikeouts across 95.2 innings, and currently lines up to start Sunday at Milwaukee.
