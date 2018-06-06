Braves' Sean Newcomb: Throws six scoreless innings in win
Newcomb (7-1) struck out four in six scoreless innings for a win against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing three hits and three walks.
Newcomb hasn't lost a game since his first start of the year on April 2, and has now accumulated eight quality starts on the season. The young lefty has registered scoreless outings (going at least six innings) five times this year, resulting in an excellent 2.49 ERA. Newcomb's .201 batting average against is tied for fourth in the NL, while his seven wins are tied for second in the league. He will next face off against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
