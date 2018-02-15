Newcomb is in the running for one of the final two spots in the Braves' rotation entering spring training, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The only three hurlers assured a spot in the rotation at this point are Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy. This leaves the final two spots open for the taking, and O'Brien makes it seem like it's currently a four-horse race between Newcomb, Luiz Gohara, Scott Kazmir (hip) and Max Fried. Gohara seems to have a leg up on the other two candidates thanks to his success in the majors last season, but Newcomb certainly has a good reason to claim the other spot. The 24-year-old held his own during his rookie season last year, posting a passable 4.32 ERA to go with a 9.7 K/9. Newcomb's issues with command turn some people off, but a strong spring would certainly give him an excellent chance to be a mainstay in Atlanta's rotation.