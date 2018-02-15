Braves' Sean Newcomb: Vying for fifth rotation spot
Newcomb is in the running for one of the final two spots in the Braves' rotation entering spring training, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The only three hurlers assured a spot in the rotation at this point are Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy. This leaves the final two spots open for the taking, and O'Brien makes it seem like it's currently a four-horse race between Newcomb, Luiz Gohara, Scott Kazmir (hip) and Max Fried. Gohara seems to have a leg up on the other two candidates thanks to his success in the majors last season, but Newcomb certainly has a good reason to claim the other spot. The 24-year-old held his own during his rookie season last year, posting a passable 4.32 ERA to go with a 9.7 K/9. Newcomb's issues with command turn some people off, but a strong spring would certainly give him an excellent chance to be a mainstay in Atlanta's rotation.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Takes loss in final start of 2017•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Picks up fourth win against Phillies•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Nabs third win against Mets•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Suffers eighth loss Thursday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Lasts just 4.2 innings in Saturday no-decision•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...