Newcomb (11-8) allowed three runs on four hits and five walks across 4.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Newcomb threw an unnerving 47 percent of his pitches for strikes as he tied his season high in walks. He made it virtually unscathed into the fifth inning, but he loaded the bases, walked in a run and then watched from the dugout as the bullpen allowed two inherited runners to cross. Newcomb has struggled mightily in SunTrust Park of late, allowing a whopping 21 earned runs over 17.2 innings combined in his last four starts at home. He'll look to bounce back in his next start on the road against the Diamondbacks.