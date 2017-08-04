Braves' Sean Newcomb: Walks seven in loss to Dodgers
Newcomb (1-6) fell to the Dodgers on Thursday after allowing three runs on four hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
It took Newcomb 110 pitches to get 14 outs, and he actually did well to limit the damage as much as he did given the career-high seven walks. Control continues to be a major issue for the rookie left-hander, who has now issued a whopping 22 free passes in 25 innings over his past five starts. Newcomb has showcased excellent strikeout potential with a 9.40 K/9, but he can't be relied upon to work deep into games until he finds a better feel for the strike zone. He'll host the Phillies in his next start Wednesday.
