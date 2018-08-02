Braves' Sean Newcomb: Will be rested until Tuesday
Newcomb is slated to make his next start for the Braves during one half of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The Braves' recent additions of prospect Kolby Allard and trade-deadline pickup Kevin Gausman to the rotation resulted in Newcomb getting pushed back in the schedule and missing out on a start this week. Even if the club hadn't promoted Allard or acquired Gausman, the Braves likely would have found some way to give Newcomb more than his usual rest between starts after the 25-year-old lefty tossed a career-high 134 pitches while falling one out shy of a no-hitter Sunday against the Dodgers. He'll return to the mound next week on eight days' rest, aiming to build on perhaps the best performance of his young career.
