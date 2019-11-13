Newcomb will stretch out this offseason to compete for a spot Atlanta's starting rotation in spring training, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander began 2019 in the Braves' starting rotation, but he was shipped to Triple-A after surrendering six runs in 12.1 innings over his first three starts. Newcomb returned to the majors in May and pitched out of the bullpen the rest of the season -- though he did make one spot start -- and delivered a 2.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB across 56 frames as a reliever. Whether the Braves make any free-agent acquisitions will also factor into Newcomb's chances of cracking the 2020 rotation.