Newcomb will work out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Newcomb has worked out of the bullpen for much of the season, though with Max Fried (finger) currently on the injured list the team's rotation is a bit shorthanded. For the season, Newcomb has made 29 total appearances -- 25 as a reliever -- and managed a 2.23 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP to go along with 39 strikeouts across 44.1 innings.