Manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that he expects to keep Newcomb (concussion) in a relief role when the southpaw is reinstated from the 7-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Newcomb shined in his rehab outing Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out five over two scoreless, one-hit frames. Though Newcomb is on track to return from the IL on Tuesday and the Braves have a need for a fifth starter beginning with Thursday's game against Chicago after Mike Foltynewicz was demoted to Triple-A, Bryse Wilson and Touki Toussaint are viewed as more likely candidates to enter the rotation. Since rejoining the Braves in early May, Newcomb has posted an impressive 0.83 ERA and 24:4 K:BB in 21.2 innings across 17 appearances, all but one of which came out of the bullpen.